The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jessica Rowe's new cookbook Everyday Not-So-Crap Family Meals is full of great family recipes

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Rowe admits she can't cook but has just published her first cookbook. Picture by Peter Brew Bevan for The Australian Womens Weekly
Jessica Rowe admits she can't cook but has just published her first cookbook. Picture by Peter Brew Bevan for The Australian Womens Weekly

Jessica Rowe remembers growing up with Women's Weekly cookbooks in her family kitchen. Titles such as Best Ever Recipes and Chinese Cooking Class, alongside Cakes and Slices and Beautiful Biscuits. And, like many of us of a certain generation, birthdays were always celebrated with a novelty cake inspired by the Weekly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.