ACT e-scooters register 2.7 million trips, 5.3 million kilometres since introduction

By Peter Brewer
Updated April 4 2023 - 5:45am, first published 5:30am
E-scooters lined up on the Kingston foreshore. Picture supplied
E-scooters lined up on the Kingston foreshore. Picture supplied

Set aside any doubt about the profitability of short-term electric scooter rental; the latest data has revealed the 1900-strong Canberra fleet has logged 2.7 million journeys and covered over 5.3 million kilometres around the city in the past 30 months.

