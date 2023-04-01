The Canberra Times
ACT government reviewing 'spy cams' use after security concerns raised

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
April 2 2023 - 5:30am
CCTV cameras at Bimberi Youth Justice Centre. Picture by Rohan Thomson
The ACT government is undertaking a full review of its surveillance camera network with some CCTV brands suspected of being "spyware" already having been uncovered across government buildings.

