The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Two Aboriginal sculptures spark debate at Australian War Memorial

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated April 10 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the two Indigenous faces at the Australian War Memorial and AWM Chair Kim Beazley. Pictures by Jay Cronan, Keegan Carroll
One of the two Indigenous faces at the Australian War Memorial and AWM Chair Kim Beazley. Pictures by Jay Cronan, Keegan Carroll

There's an intense debate behind the scenes at the Australian War Memorial about two controversial sculptures of Aboriginal people which are set in a row of carvings depicting animals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.