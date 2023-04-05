The Canberra Times
Japanese ambassador Shingo Yamagami returns to Tokyo on April 29 after 'putting in 120%'

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
April 6 2023 - 5:30am
Japanese ambassador to Australia Shingo Yamagami. Picture by Karleen Minney
Japanese ambassador Shingo Yamagami's time in Australia will draw to a close at the end of April, defending his hard-working legacy amid speculation he is being recalled to Tokyo early.

