Embrace a transeasonal home | Trending

Just as we tweak our wardrobes to adjust for cooler weather, there's plenty of simple ways to give your house the same treatment.
Small hot water bottle, $40. Flannel checks are always in vogue during the cooler months, and a good old fashioned hottie can work wonders if you're feeling chilly but don't want to raise the thermostat. tonic.net.au
Country Road x St Albans throw, $399. Add tactile layers to your bed, couches and armchairs as autumn sets in. countryroad.com.au
Orange Blossom & Gardenia standard candle, $49.95. The power of scent can also signal a shift in seasons. This limited edition fuses leafy green top notes with a base of sandalwood and musk. palmbeachcollection.com.au
Tufted orange sunray plush cushion with insert, $59.95. Texture is where it's at when it comes to creating an inviting and cosy environment. gigiandtom.com.au
Preston small glass vase in raisin, $59.95. You don't have to make big statements to embrace transeasonal dressing at home; the colour choice can be sufficient. countryroad.com.au
Geometric pattern bath rug, $8.95. If you love spending more time in the bath or pampering yourself in the bathroom during autumn and winter, invest in a few things to make the space feel welcoming and new. au.shein.com
Otto art deco terrazzo table lamp, $49.95. Soft and dimmable lighting is key when it comes to creating cocoon-like spaces. officeworks.com.au
Maya scalloped tan table linen range, from $6.95. Even table settings can work wonders! Using autumnal hues is a clear nod to the changing seasons. pillowtalk.com.au
Latte mug, $58.50. Dig out your most ornate mugs and best casserole dish, and leave them on display for an instant shift in the mood. Winter is coming! casaecucina.com.au
Willow slides in tan, $129. Finally, dust off your slippers (or treat yourself to a new pair) and when you kick them off, leave them there. While you want to stay warm, it's time to chill out. gethommey.com
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
