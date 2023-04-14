The Canberra Times
Home/Life & Style/Shopping

Embrace a transeasonal home | Trending

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
April 15 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Approach your home in the same way you would a transeasonal wardrobe, working withg colours and textures. Photo luxaflex.com.au
Approach your home in the same way you would a transeasonal wardrobe, working withg colours and textures. Photo luxaflex.com.au

Just as we tweak our wardrobes to adjust for cooler weather, there's plenty of simple ways to give your house the same treatment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Senior journalist, group features and special publications

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.

More from Shopping
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.