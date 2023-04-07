The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACAT rules John Sunol vilified homosexual community in social media posts

TP
By Tim Piccione
April 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Sunol, who published several social media posts ruled to have been unlawful vilification. Picture Facebook
John Sunol, who published several social media posts ruled to have been unlawful vilification. Picture Facebook

A man who once described himself as a "happy little homophobe" will have to pay compensation after publishing vilifying social media posts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.