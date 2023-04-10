Pitch invaders beware. Spectators who run onto Canberra Stadium or Manuka Oval will now be slugged with an $8000 fine for their "stupid behaviour".
The ACT government has closed the loophole that meant spectators who ran onto the field at sporting events in Canberra could largely go unpunished, finally moving the capital in line with the rest of the country.
There's been a spate of pitch invaders in both Super Rugby and the NRL this year, with four running onto Canberra Stadium on the weekend of March 18.
Two were during the ACT Brumbies' thrashing of Moana Pasifika and another two in the Canberra Raiders' win over Cronulla the following night.
But The Canberra Times' investigation revealed they couldn't be hit with big fines - in stark contrast to what happens in other states.
The ACT government initially said the ACT's Major Events Act 2014 could be used, but it required 28 days' notice to be enacted.
That would've meant open season for pitch invaders up until the Brumbies' round 12 game against the Otago Highlanders and the Raiders' round 11 clash against Parramatta.
Bizarrely, the Major Events Act was only introduced at the request of the Asian Cup, which held games at Canberra Stadium in 2015.
Before that there was no legislation to fine pitch invaders, despite there being a spotlight on it since former Australian cricketer Terry Alderman wrecked his shoulder tackling one at the WACA in 1982.
But further questioning from The Canberra Times pointed out ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr could enact the legislation under an "important sporting event notice" within seven days.
That has now occurred.
In the interest of player safety for the Brumbies and Raiders, The Canberra Times opted against publishing this story until the loophole had been closed.
"The Major Events Act 2014 can be used. This includes, as you reference, giving notice that an event is an 'important sporting event' for crowd management purposes," Barr said.
"New legislation is not required. The existing legislative framework is sufficient."
Security has been ramped up at Canberra Stadium since that spate of pitch invaders three weeks ago.
There will again be a strong presence this weekend with the Brumbies hosting a Super W-Super Rugby double-header on Friday night, while the Raiders play St George Illawarra there on Sunday.
"We have increased security and the police presence around the ground in key positions," Barr said.
"This will increase our operational capacity and provide on-ground support for any future banning notices or fines enacted by the NRL, SANZAR, Raiders, Brumbies or the territory.
"Increased security and the police presence will act as a further deterrent to this stupid behaviour."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
