The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

ACT government cracks down on pitch invaders' 'stupid behaviour'

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 10 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Raiders player Mark McLinden ran onto the field during last year's NRL grand final. Picture Getty Images
Former Raiders player Mark McLinden ran onto the field during last year's NRL grand final. Picture Getty Images

Pitch invaders beware. Spectators who run onto Canberra Stadium or Manuka Oval will now be slugged with an $8000 fine for their "stupid behaviour".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.