A night out in Civic went "awry" for a man who hid from police and spat on an officer after arguing to get into McDonald's.
Luka John Michael Brumec, of Jerrabomberra, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a front line community service provider, trespassing and failing to comply with an exclusion direction.
Court documents state that about 5am on November 13 last year, officers saw Brumec arguing with security at East Row McDonald's.
Officers claim Brumec told them he was not being let into the fast food outlet and was going to wait outside for his friend to buy him something.
A security guard told police Brumec was trying to intimidate him.
Police then gave Brumec an exclusion direction, ordering him not to remain within 100 metres of East Row, Cube nightclub and Mooseheads for six hours.
Shortly afterwards, officers spotted Brumec near Cube and he started running when he saw the police vehicle.
Police later found the man hiding inside a construction site.
As officers escorted the man from the construction site, Brumec spat towards the ground but bits of saliva hit one of them.
Police facts state saliva hit the officer in the eye, face and went inside his mouth to the back of his throat, causing him to feel "immediate discomfort".
On Wednesday, magistrate Jane Campbell said the events had been a "wake-up call".
"Sometimes when you drink too much, the whole night can go awry," she said.
Ms Campbell stated it was a night Brumec "would like to forget".
Brumec was convicted and fined $350 for the assault and trespassing offences. The exclusion direction charge was dismissed without conviction.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
