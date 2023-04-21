The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Exclusive

'Incredibly similar', Gerard Rennick, Malcolm Roberts and Ralph Babet spotted being more like-minded

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 21 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of conservatively minded federal politicians has been spotted posting "incredibly similar" looking social media posts despite representing different parties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.