Ian Perry faces ACT Magistrates Court, charged with possessing child abuse material

Updated April 13 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
Ian Perry leaves court on Thursday. Picture by Hannah Neale
A man accused of possessing child abuse material had 20 terabytes of data on his electronic devices, which will take weeks for police to access, a prosecutor has said.

