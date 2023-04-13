A man accused of possessing child abuse material had 20 terabytes of data on his electronic devices, which will take weeks for police to access, a prosecutor has said.
Ian Charles Harcourt Perry faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with possessing child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service.
The 39-year-old from Bonner has not yet entered a plea.
ACT Policing claims it received information alleging Perry was accessing the material on electronic devices, and a search warrant was executed at his home in February.
Police said multiple devices had been seized from his home, and were being examined.
In court, a prosecutor said police estimated they had 20 terabytes of data from Perry's electronics and they would need 12 weeks to access it.
Perry is scheduled to appear in court again on July 6.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
