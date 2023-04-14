Assembly has closed for Friday, April 14 after being prevented from serving drinks for breaching conditions of its liquor licence.
The People's Pub on Lonsdale Street was banned from selling alcohol for 24 hours. The government said it had failed to report incidents as required under the Liquor Act, failed to comply with licencing conditions and failed to implement its risk management plan in December last year.
Assembly has also been ordered to pay a penalty of $9000 and issue a public apology.
The pub has apologised for the breaches, and said it will "take the opportunity to have our very belated Christmas party" and shut for the day.
As a consequence of the offence, the Braddon Street pub will be made to close all external doors and windows by 10pm in the future.
Staff will also be required to undertake training in relation to the licensee's liquor legislation.
The Commissioner for Fair Trading filed an action in the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal for alleged multiple contraventions of the Liquor Act and Liquor Regulation 2010 on December 7.
Fair Trading and Compliance manager Josh Rynehart said the decision was about ensuring public safety in and around licenced venues.
"This outcome is a timely reminder to all licensees that we are continuing to closely monitor the conduct of the industry," he said.
Mr Rynehart said venues' risk assessment management plans seek to minimise harm associated with the sale of liquor and supports community safety.
He said licensees must follow their plans, as they set out how a licensee will manage their venue and the risks connected with the supply of liquor.
"Access Canberra inspectors and ACT Policing will continue to be out and about to ensure licensees understand and are complying with their obligations under the Liquor Act," Mr Rynehart said.
Assembly, in a statement on social media, said the disciplinary action was brought on the basis of 13 instances where it had not complied with its liquor licence.
"We do not dispute the allegations of non-compliance raised by the commissioner. We have agreed to the orders sought by the commissioner, including for the payment of the amount of $9000 to the territory and suspension of Assembly's licence on 14 April, 2022, for one full trading day," it said in the statement.
"In our three and half years of existence, it's been a pretty crazy roller coaster.
"We were negligent in obeying rules placed on us and we have breached the ACT Liquor Act. For that, we are sorry and due to these indiscretions we will be closed today. April 14th, 2023. Cheers cobs
"We will be taking this opportunity to have our belated Christmas party. Thank you for your understanding and loyalty."
Assembly has been contacted for comment.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
