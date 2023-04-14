The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Bradley Perrett | Emmanuel Macron happy to throw Taiwan to the wolves visits Xi Jinping in China

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
Updated April 14 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
French President Emmanuel Macron was welcomed to China by Xi Jinping to much fanfare. Picture Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron was welcomed to China by Xi Jinping to much fanfare. Picture Getty Images

China knows a thing or two about face - prestige, reputation, honour. It knows that it must have face, and it knows how to bestow it on others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.