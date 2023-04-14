Another MP in the delegation, Dovile Sakaliene, had a message that Macron might consider. "There cannot be any ambivalence," Reuters quoted her as saying. "You are either with the aggressor or you are with the victim." German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius responded to Macron's remarks by saying they had been "unfortunate". He added that, contrary to another view expressed by the French president, European countries had never been in danger of becoming US vassals.