One of Canberra's most notorious criminals is back behind bars after what a magistrate has described as "an obvious breach of parole".
Matthew James Massey, 47, was remanded in custody when he faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday.
Massey, of no fixed abode, did not enter pleas to fresh charges of driving a vehicle without consent and driving while disqualified.
Court documents show Massey had only been a free man for two months, having been granted parole in February after serving the majority of a three-year jail sentence for burglary and assault.
Massey left a friend with a punctured abdomen when he committed those crimes, which Acting Justice Richard Refshauge described as "a serious attack on the civility and peace of the community", in 2020.
One of Massey's parole conditions was a curfew, which required him to be at his approved place of accommodation between 9pm and 6am.
He breached that condition about 12.30am on Saturday, when police saw him get out of a Kia Sportage and enter a Braddon service station.
"Police immediately recognised the defendant and were aware of the conditions of his parole order," officers state in court documents.
"Police spoke to the defendant, who confirmed his identity."
Massey told officers he was aware of his curfew, but he had no food where he was living and went out to eat because he was "starving".
A short time later, police at the scene became aware an employee of the Hertz rental car company had reported the Kia as stolen.
Police searched Massey and found a key for the car in his pocket.
Massey, whose licence has been disqualified since 2020, denied driving the car but police say he was unable to nominate a driver.
After being arrested and taken to the city police watch house, Massey underwent drug tests that returned both positive and negative results.
On Saturday, the court heard police would await the results of an ACT government laboratory analysis before potentially charging Massey with drug-driving in addition to the other fresh charges.
Massey applied for bail, with Legal Aid duty lawyer Stephanie Corish saying he was due to start residential drug rehabilitation on Monday.
Ms Corish told the court Massey had made "a foolish decision" to go out past his curfew, but he was not accused of doing so to commit serious crimes.
She ultimately said being remanded in custody would be "a significant backward step" in terms of Massey's rehabilitation.
Prosecutor Corey O'Connor opposed bail, arguing Massey was likely to reoffend and interfere with evidence if released.
Mr O'Connor cited Massey's "extensive" criminal history, which Acting Justice Refshauge once likened to a Greek tragedy.
He said Massey's criminality seemed to be driven by a long-standing illicit drug addiction, which had often resulted in people getting hurt.
Magistrate James Stewart ultimately refused Massey bail, saying there was "an obvious breach of parole".
Mr Stewart said if Massey could not comply with a parole order, he had no confidence the 47-year-old would abide by bail conditions.
Massey was accordingly remanded in custody to face the Sentence Administration Board on Thursday in relation to the parole breach.
He is due back in court on the fresh charges next month.
In an unrelated case also stemming from an overnight arrest, a 27-year-old man has been charged over an alleged police pursuit.
ACT Policing said officers from Operation TORIC, which targets recidivists, had directed a Nissan Tiida to stop in Hawker about 10.10pm on Friday.
The driver allegedly failed to stop and drove on the wrong side of the wrong to evade officers.
About 11.25pm, police went to a home in Lyneham to arrest the man accused of being the driver.
"Due to reports suggesting the man may have been in possession of a handgun, specialist response group officers attended to assist with the man's apprehension," ACT Policing said in a statement.
"About 11.50pm the man surrendered to police and was arrested."
In court on Saturday, Ms Corish said the man, from Giralang, had been "quite distressed" in the cells and did not wish to appear.
She said she was concerned about his mental state, noting police alleged the man had threatened to harm himself with a knife before he was arrested.
At Ms Corish's request, Mr Stewart sent the man, who has schizophrenia, to Canberra Hospital for a mental health assessment.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
