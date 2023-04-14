The Canberra Times
Thomas Earle faces sentencing in ACT Supreme Court for rape of Hinge match

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
April 15 2023 - 5:30am
Thomas Earle, right, leaves court with his solicitor, Trudie Cameron. Picture by Hannah Neale
A woman has described feeling like her soul had been murdered but her body "left alive" after a dating app match raped her.

