Bethel's Women hold up half the sky is a piece that stops you in your tracks. Over a metre square, it is delicately constructed with paper so that at first you are intrigued by the bold overall design and then gradually, as your eye is drawn into the work, you notice the great delicacy of the surfaces of the paper that have been manipulated in numerous ways. The piece may be interpreted as women's work, in keeping with the title based on the famous pronouncement of Chinese Communist Party chairman Mao Zedong, but it is also a work about the materiality of paper - a second skin that carries the scars and experiences of the journey of the artist.