While many Canberra businesses have struggled to survive after COVID, one is taking the city by storm.
The owner of popular coffee chain Two Before Ten says the pandemic has revitalised Canberra's suburbs and brought back cafe culture.
While high-profile establishments like Pialligo and Zoo Bar go under, the cafe empire continues to expand rapidly.
Two Before Ten opened two more coffee shops on Monday, with beans now brewing in Fairburn and London Circuit in the city.
The group, which started with one shop in 2008, now runs 14 hospitality venues across the Canberra region.
Two Before Ten is co-owned by former Wallabies star Matt To'omua, managing director Chris Dennis, Phillip McKay and Blake Proberts.
The freshly opened cafes, along with several more venues expected to start trading this year, were delayed by COVID, Mr Proberts said.
But the virus wasn't all bad news for the company.
They still managed to open shopfronts in Brindabella and Greenway in 2021 and have enjoyed increased patronage because of the pandemic.
Because people changed their habits by working from home, many of the cafes have ended up with more regular customers, Mr Proberts said.
"COVID was good for business in the long run, it definitely hurt in the short term. We were very fortunate because we didn't have to take on any debt," he said.
"The shift to more of a remote work environment for the vast majority of the APS, and the businesses that service the APS in Canberra, has definitely revitalised a lot of suburbs.
"I think because people don't see as many familiar faces throughout the day, they are actually more driven to get out and about in their own time."
Spending in ACT hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 22 per cent in the year until February 2023.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
