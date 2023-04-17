First-term senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has been catapulted into the Coalition frontbench, with the Nationals partyroom member promoted to opposition spokeswoman for Indigenous affairs.
Making the announcement in Adelaide as part of a wider reshuffle, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton described Senator Price as a "warrior" for Indigenous Australians and a "very proud Territorian."
"She's always fought hard to improve the lives of Indigenous women and kids and we've seen that in recent days," Mr Dutton told reporters.
"She's done an incredible amount of work to tackle tough issues like the scourge of sexual abuse, domestic violence and the crisis in law and order in some Indigenous communities, particularly Alice Springs most recently."
He also announced in the reshuffle, necessitated by after the resignation of Julian Leeser over the Liberal Party's official Voice position, that Michaelia Cash will return to the Attorney-General portfolio as the opposition Attorney-General and another first-term senator, Kerrynne Liddle will join the outer ministry as the opposition spokesperson minister for child protection and prevention of family violence.
"She has an incredibly distinguished career prior to entering the Senate," Mr Dutton said of Senator Liddle.
"She worked as a senior business leader, a small business owner, as a journalist and former small-business owner and senior leader in the private and public sector, her extensive professional experience has led to her success in key areas including tourism, energy, media tertiary education, arts, social housing and Indigenous affairs sectors. So, I am very pleased that she's able to join the shadow ministry in what is a critical role."
Announced as part of the reshuffle, opposition home affairs minister Karen Andrews is to step down from frontbench and not contest the next election.
The Canberra Times understands this is not related to the party's official stance opposing the Voice to Parliament proposal.
More to come.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
