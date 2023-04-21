When an earthquake rips open a hole in their building's garage, an old vault from the 1920s the building was constructed over is unearthed, and in it Danny discovers a box with an old book and some record albums. On the records is the voice of a priest reading an ancient incantation, and suddenly the book is calling an old evil that first possesses mum Ellie who, now an undead evil thing, declares that everyone it the building will be dead by morning.

