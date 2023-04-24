The Canberra Times
Home/Life & Style/Recipes

Recipes from Nadiya's Everyday Baking by Nadiya Hussain

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 25 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sprinkle butter babka loaf. Picture supplied
Sprinkle butter babka loaf. Picture supplied

Nadiya Hussain's oven is her best friend. While baking is often reserved for special occasions, Nadiya shows that it isn't just about cakes and cookies. She reveals how to fall in love with baking for your everyday meals too and how to reap the benefits. Be it simple weeknight meals; sweet and savoury traybakes; beautiful celebratory cakes; achievable homemade breads with hacks to match; tasty snacks; quick-fix lunches or mouth-watering treats, Nadiya's recipes let your oven do the hard work for you, helping take the pressure off but never at the expense of flavour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Recipes
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.