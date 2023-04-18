The Canberra Times
Canberra GP clinics contacted by ACT Revenue to pay payroll tax, RACGP president Dr Nicole Higgins says

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
April 19 2023 - 5:30am
Canberra-based GPs Dr Kerrie Aust, Dr Gillian Riley and Dr Gwenda Griffiths are concerned about the application of a payroll tax to GPs. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Canberra-based GPs Dr Kerrie Aust, Dr Gillian Riley and Dr Gwenda Griffiths are concerned about the application of a payroll tax to GPs. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

An ACT government "tax grab" will lead to Canberrans paying $15 extra each doctor's visit, president of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners says.

