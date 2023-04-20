The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Melbourne's Fonda Mexican restaurant opening in the Canberra Centre later in the year

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated April 20 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Diners can expect Fonda favourites including tacos, quesadillas, burritos and nachos with house made guacamole. Picture supplied
Diners can expect Fonda favourites including tacos, quesadillas, burritos and nachos with house made guacamole. Picture supplied

Has Canberra had a good Mexican restaurant since Montezuma's closed down? That could be about to change when Fonda opens in the Canberra Centre later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.