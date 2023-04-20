Has Canberra had a good Mexican restaurant since Montezuma's closed down? That could be about to change when Fonda opens in the Canberra Centre later this year.
Embodying the saying "mi casa, su casa", Fonda serves up delicious and simple share-style food alongside a killer beverage and cocktail list.
Fonda was founded in Richmond, Victoria, in 2011 by two friends, Tim McDonald and Dave Youl. McDonald was a lawyer and Youl was a fireman when they both set off to Mexico to develop the concept and get inspiration from the fondas all over Mexico.
Canberra will be Fonda's 10th location in Australia, with seven across Victoria and another two in New South Wales.
McDonald says Canberra diners can expect the Fonda favourites including tacos, chargrilled quesadillas, burritos rolled with their signature tortillas and nachos with house-made guacamole and pico de gallo.
"We're a fresh, fast, fun and casual experience," he says.
"From our fit outs to our staff - or Fondarians as we like to call them - to our food, we bring a fresh perspective on Mexican.
"As a casual dining restaurant, we offer an accessibility and inclusiveness first and foremost. We think of our guests like family and want them to feel as such. Our staff, the vibes, the ease of ordering through and the ability to share all of our food with family and friends all add up to make Fonda feel like a home."
In Mexico, a "fonda" is a home that a family has opened to the local community as a restaurant, serving delicious and simple food that is made with love. Fonda's vision was to develop a menu of Mexican street food dishes designed to share, utilising the quality, freshness and variety of Australian produce.
"We are also willing to take risks with our menu. Brussels sprout taco anyone? We are not traditional Mexican and this is what really sets us apart," says McDonald.
The drinks list features a selection of cerveza (beer), cider, and a varied wine selection as well as their much-loved Margarita selection ranging from house, traditional and frozen. There is also Fonda's beloved "Margarita paddle", which serves up a taster of the four different margarita flavours.
McDonald said it was Canberra's incredible hospitality scene that drew them to the capital.
"The people are very receptive to the food scene and we saw that as a great opportunity to introduce Fonda," he says.
"When we looked into it, it was really a no-brainer. Canberra is often overlooked because of its size comparable to other cities across our states but it really is a hidden gem."
Fonda will open later this year in the Canberra Centre, on the corner of Bunda and Genge streets.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
