Murrumbateman woman Dale Vella found guilty of murdering husband Mark Vella

By Tim Piccione
Updated April 21 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:00pm
The crime scene established in August 2021 after Dale Vella, inset, shot her husband. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Facebook
It only took a few hours for a jury to find a Murrumbateman woman guilty of murdering her husband of 23 years as he slept in their bed.

