More than 270,000 individuals attended this year's Multicultural Festival, with nearly 100,000 of those attending more than once.
The ACT government has released figures about the three-day February festival, saying the economic benefit for the territory was more than $20 million.
The festival had a total attendance of more than 380,000 from more than 273,000 individuals and has smashed previous records, the government said.
There were 30,500 people from interstate or overseas who attended the event and nearly 18,000 of these travelled to Canberra.
A survey taken by attendees found nearly 95 per cent of respondents believed the event raised the profile of multicultural communities and more than 93 per cent felt it strengthened Canberra as a diverse and multicultural city.
Multicultural Affairs Minister Tara Cheyne said more than 40 per cent of Canberra households attended the festival.
She more than 170 cultures were represented at the festival.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
"These wonderful outcomes are due to the efforts and support of so many. I would like to thank everybody involved for your support, including the organisers, volunteers, stallholders, performers, businesses, showcase leaders and the hundreds and thousands of visitors who were entertained, delighted and fed throughout the event," Ms Cheyne said.
"We can't wait for 2024!"
This year's festival was the first since 2020 following the COVID-induced hiatus.
Noise complaints during the festival and the growing crowds prompted concerns that it may need to move out of its city location in later years.
Following the festival, Ms Cheyne said its location would be a future decision of the government but the government had been "reflecting on" the festival's size and location.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.