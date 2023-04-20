The Canberra Times
Multicultural Festival 2023 brings in more than $20 million for ACT

Lucy Bladen
Lucy Bladen
April 21 2023 - 5:30am
Crowds pack into Bunda Street on Friday for the first night of the Multicultural Festival in 2023. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
More than 270,000 individuals attended this year's Multicultural Festival, with nearly 100,000 of those attending more than once.

