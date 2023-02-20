Canberra's Multicultural Festival could be forced to move out of the city, amid concerns about noise affecting nearby residents and the crowd size outgrowing the area's capacity.
About 350,000 people attended the three-day festival in Canberra's city centre at the weekend, the government believes.
Twelve noise complaints were made over the course of the festival, including during sound tests on Thursday night as event organisers were setting up.
Multicultural Affairs Minister Tara Cheyne did not rule out the festival needing to move in later years, saying its location would be a future decision of government.
Ms Cheyne said the government had been "reflecting on" the festival's size and location.
"We'll be looking at the feedback we've got anecdotally from stallholders, from businesses, from residents as we prepare for the festival in 2024," she said.
Ms Cheyne said early data had shown it was the largest festival in the event's history, beating the previous record of 250,000 people.
"Without a doubt, we can say that this was the best Multicultural Festival ever," Ms Cheyne said.
"To come back after a three-year hiatus with some very deliberate changes but still a festival that people know and love and operating in that way with more shade, more opportunities to stay longer, to linger - we're just so proud to be able to deliver a festival that met and exceeded expectations."
Ms Cheyne said she thought 12 noise complaints was reasonable over the course of the weekend, given the number of people who live in and around the city.
The government said one person made two complaints, six were made by separate individuals and four were lodged anonymously.
Noise levels in Canberra's city centre are permitted to be 60 decibels - equivalent to a vacuum cleaner but quieter than a lawn mower, an example published by the ACT government showed - until midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10pm on Sunday.
The festival ran until 11pm on Friday and Saturday and finished at 5pm on Sunday.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
The estimated crowd size is equivalent to about three-quarters of Canberra's population, but the festival also attracts visitors from interstate and overseas.
The crowd size is measured using mobile phone data and other statistical surveys. More than 200,000 people attended the festival when it was last held in 2020.
The festival was this year expanded to Glebe Park, offering more space for attendees and stallholders, after changes to City Walk meant fewer stalls could fit into the previous festival footprint.
Should the festival be held in the city centre or moved elsewhere? Let us know in the comments.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.