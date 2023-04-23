The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Peter Scutt | Contractors aren't rorters. They will save the NDIS

By Peter Scutt
Updated April 24 2023 - 5:42am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the care economy, independent contractors help Australians live dignified lives and access their community, build skills for independent living and provide services in personal care, nursing, psychology, speech or occupational therapy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.