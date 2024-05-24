The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

How a Raiders star can launch himself on to NSW Origin radar

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 24 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

By game three of State of Origin last year Hudson Young was dropped from the Blues, framed as one of the scapegoats for NSW losing the series to Queensland, and his path back to the team looked uncertain.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.