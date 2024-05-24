How a Raiders star can launch himself on to NSW Origin radar

By game three of State of Origin last year Hudson Young was dropped from the Blues, framed as one of the scapegoats for NSW losing the series to Queensland, and his path back to the team looked uncertain.
Nearly 12 months later, Young's club form has seen him barge his way back into contention for a Blues return, in prime position to be named in the team on Monday.
But has he done enough to earn a call-up to the squad?
Young's Origin debut didn't exactly go to plan last year. He played games one and two - which NSW lost - but in the same style he plays with the Canberra Raiders, tried to inject himself in the action wherever he could.
In his debut in game one with no more than 30 minutes on the field he struggled to make a positive impact, but in game two with twice as much time on the paddock, Young set up NSW's only try in a solid showing that included eight tackle breaks, an offload and 90 total metres.
It wasn't an out-and-out blinder, but Young could hardly be blamed for NSW's failures either. He was still axed for game three, and then-coach Brad Fittler's decision was somewhat vindicated by a face-saving Blues win in the dead rubber finale.
Losing Origin games with him, and winning without him, before this NRL season few would have picked Young to return to the Origin stage again, but the Raiders back-rower has relentlessly put his hand up with strong performances at club level.
So far Young is on track to better his statistics from last NRL season, with six tries in just 10 matches on a career-best average of 122 metres per game.
New Blues coach - and former Raiders assistant - Michael 'Madge' Maguire would be living under a rock not to notice, and many rugby league legends agree Young is making a compelling case for his Origin selection.
Along with Origin greats Fittler and Andrew Johns picking "dynamite" Young in their Blues 17 this week, former Raiders star and NSW playmaker Laurie Daley has also supported the 25-year-old's inclusion.
"He's a wonderful player," Daley told The Canberra Times of Young.
"He was there last year and to me there's no reason why can't be a part of it again.
"There's always something happening around Hudson. There's a spot in the back-row, so I think there's opportunities there.
"He will firmly be in Madge's sights ... Madge knows what Hudson can do."
Another Raiders legend Jason Croker also rates what Young can offer at Origin level. As a former NSW back-rower himself, Croker can see Young has the right attitude to wear the jersey for many years to come.
"He's a guy you want to play with because he just rips in every week," Croker said.
"He's playing really well now and he played last year. He could wear that jersey with no problem whatsoever."
And due to some big-name injuries, more than ever before, having the right attitude will be a massive part of what makes NSW successful in this Origin series.
Pivotal halfback Nathan Cleary (hamstring) won't feature in the entire series for NSW and neither will Tom Trbojevic (hamstring). Lock Cameron Murray (hip) is out for game one and likely game two, and centre Bradman Best (hamstring) has been scratched from the series opener too. Meanwhile doubt hovers over the fitness of possible Blues halves options Mitchell Moses and Cody Walker.
The injury list is not ideal, but Daley believes it's no excuse for NSW to expect another series defeat.
"Origin folklore is about the underdog and we talk about being Origin players - they get their opportunity at Origin level and they brain it," Daley said.
"It's a great opportunity for whoever plays for NSW this year. Origin has shown a lot throughout its history that if you underestimate the opponent, that's when they're at their strongest.
"You can't have a defeatist attitude. You find someone else who is hungry and ready to show everyone what they can do.
"It doesn't concern me who plays as long as they've got the right attitude with a will to win."
State of Origin: NSW Blues v Queensland Maroons at Homebush, Wednesday, June 5, 8pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.