Canberra Muslims gather to celebrate end of Ramadan

Sarah Lansdown
Sarah Lansdown
Updated April 23 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 2:50pm
Raamiz, 12, Rohaan, 5, Maryam and Mishaal Hassan, 17, celebrate the end of Ramadan at Canberra Mosque on Sunday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Raamiz, 12, Rohaan, 5, Maryam and Mishaal Hassan, 17, celebrate the end of Ramadan at Canberra Mosque on Sunday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra's Muslim community gathered to pray, feast and share their experiences of the holy month of Ramadan at the weekend.

