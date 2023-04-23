Canberra's Muslim community gathered to pray, feast and share their experiences of the holy month of Ramadan at the weekend.
A month of fasting from sunrise to sunset came to an end at Eid prayers on Saturday morning, marking the beginning of three days of celebrations.
Islamic Association of the ACT president Dr Abdul Hakim said the month was about purification of the soul and fulfilling one's obligations to Allah.
"I think it gives the message not only to fast and to pray, but also to how to feel about the community and the Muslim community who are hungry around the world," Dr Hakim said.
Worshippers gathered on Saturday morning at Canberra's mosques and at Taqwa School in Moncrief for Eid al-Fitr prayers.
On Sunday, Canberra Mosque in Yarralumla hosted a relaxed, family-friendly celebration complete with a barbecue, jumping castles and fairy floss.
Maryam Hassan brought her three children to the Mosque to catch up with friends after her favourite time of year.
"Every year we just wait for this month because we can see the community coming together. We can celebrate Ramadan, we can go to Mosque, we can pray all together and it's a very good experience," Mrs Hassan said.
"You can see the harmony. [The children] all wait for this day because they also get a little token of money."
Her daughter, Mishaal, 17, bought a couple of new outfits and had temporary body art applied on her hands, known as henna, in preparation for the Eid celebrations.
Mishaal said the month of fasting was a form of mindfulness.
"I think it's good to spend time with family and friends, time to come together and reflect on yourself. It's time for you to better yourself," she said.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
