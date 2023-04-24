The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Opposition, experts respond to Defence Strategic Review

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated April 24 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition defence spokesperson Andrew Hastie. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Opposition defence spokesperson Andrew Hastie. Picture by Keegan Carroll

A landmark review drastically reshaping Australia's military has been labelled a "smokescreen" for funding cuts and project delays, the opposition says, as the federal government reprioritises $19 billion in defence funding for the "missile age".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.