'Bizarre disease', Anthony Albanese hits back at Greens over ongoing blockage of housing bill

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 26 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
Anthony Albanese has blasted the Greens as "completely illogical" over its continued blockage of the government's $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund bill, accusing the crossbench party of catching the Coalition's "bizarre disease of just saying no to everything without any rational explanation."

