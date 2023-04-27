Several Canberra nature reserves will be periodically closed over the next two months as rangers work to control a burgeoning bunny problem.
Rabbit populations have increased considerably at more than one location, the Environment Directorate has advised, including Mount Ainslie, Mount Majura and Red Hill Nature Reserve.
Park rangers use a range of methods to bring numbers down in the ACT, including baiting, shooting, bulldozing warrens and fumigation.
Contractors and ACT Parks staff will use thermal-assisted shooting for the first time across all parks from next month, a method previously only used at the Mulligans Flat and Goorooyarroo sanctuaries.
The "rabbit control operations" will be undertaken in the evenings and early morning. Visitors are banned from visiting the reserves during the hours it is underway.
Wet weather has been blamed for surging numbers in the last three years, La Nina providing ample grass for the invasive species to thrive.
A fumigation program was used at Mount Painter last year, which involved placing networks of underground burrows in parks.
Australia first released the myxoma virus in 1950, drastically reducing rabbit numbers and reportedly increasing wool and meat production profits by $68 million in two years.
ACT rangers use spotlight monitoring to gauge when populations exceed an environment's threshold.
The government said operations are conducted in areas of high conservation value to maintain rabbit populations below a density that causes significant harm to the environment.
"Rabbits are a serious environmental pest as their grazing results in a loss of vegetation and their warrens contribute to soil erosion," it said.
"Grazing by rabbits threatens the survival of native birds, mammals, and insects that rely on plants for food and shelter."
The ACT government said rabbits had contributed to the extinction of many native plant and animal species and competed with livestock for available pasture, while killing young trees and shrubs.
"If left uncontrolled, rabbits will further invade surrounding land including back yards, causing more damage to the environment and private property."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
