Canberra's "progressive" stance on electric cars made it the logical fit to launch the country's newest electric car, with the fledgling Spanish brand Cupra aiming to woo new customers with a "tribal" approach.
And the "welcome to the tribe" marketing tactic appears to have paid off, with 34 orders taken in Canberra within two hours of the new Cupra Born electric car going on sale late last year.
The German-built, Spanish-branded hatchbacks - which curiously eschew the use of traditional chrome trim anywhere, substituting copper-coloured trim instead - are only beginning to arrive now, some four months later.
However, it's still months faster on delivery from Europe than quoted out of China by logical EV rival Tesla.
"This city has been the most progressive with electric vehicles," Cupra's head of marketing Sergio Ripolles said.
"What better place than Canberra to launch the Cupra Born, our first electric car."
The ACT is also accelerating ahead of other Australian states and territories in foreshadowing the phase out of combustion engine light vehicles by 2035, a target which has the local vehicle retail industry very nervous.
To sell its sporty new electric car called the Born, the Cupra brand - which is owned by the Volkswagen Group and uses all VW engineering components - has opted to use the so-called "agency" model.
The controversial agency business model - in which dealers no longer own their vehicle stock - has been flagged as the potential end game for the traditional "bricks-and-mortar" car dealership.
Peter Munday, who runs the Cupra dealership in Woden, said that customers can elect to have their Born delivered direct to them "but most have expressed a preference to come in [to the dealership] when their car arrives and have the features explained to them".
"For a very small percentage [of the vehicle purchase cost], we basically act as the delivery agent," Mr Munday said.
"I very much suspect this [business model] is where the industry is headed in the medium to long term."
The outcome of a Federal Court battle and potential test case for the agency model is expected soon between Mercedes-Benz Australia and 38 of its dealers, including Canberra retailer John McGrath.
The Mercedes dealers are seeking financial compensation for the investment they have made to build the prestige brand over decades, and the legal outcome is being closely watched by other brands.
Canberra's Cupra dealership on the city's famous "new car row" on Melrose Drive was the former "blue box" Peugeot premises owned by Dominic Alvaro.
However, it's now all muted Euro-toned grey walls, wood panelling and leather soft furnishings. Customers are invited to join the Cupra "tribe" with a carbon-fibre bracelet.
For those who work with the Barcelona-based brand, the sales manager is known as "the master", while the salesperson is "the specialist". Junior sales staff are known as "associates".
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
