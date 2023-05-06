The Canberra Times
Home/Subscribers Only

Australia's Dogs, by Katherine Kovacic, dives into the National Library of Australia collection to explore the history of canine bonds

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
May 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farm dog Bo taking a flying Leap up to a hay bale on the back of a truck driven by his owner Bob Stinson in 1991. Picture National Library of Australia
Farm dog Bo taking a flying Leap up to a hay bale on the back of a truck driven by his owner Bob Stinson in 1991. Picture National Library of Australia

Francis Birtles can be described as a social media influencer before there was social media.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Subscribers Only
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.