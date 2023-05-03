The Canberra Times
King Charles' coronation brings Australia closer to a republic

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
May 4 2023 - 5:30am
Anthony Albanese meets King Charles III in London on Tuesday. Picture Getty Images
It is about being subjects rather than citizens. It is about ancient oaths of loyalty and fealty. It is about pomp and ceremony paid for by the state.

The coronation of King Charles III is a further step towards an Australian Republic. That may seem counter-intuitive because a coronation is an unrivalled opportunity for any monarchy to show itself off to its subjects. It is an opportunity to reinforce its brand in a display of expensive and ancient pomp and ceremony. It is its best chance to introduce the new king.

Canberra Times columnist

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

