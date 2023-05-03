As Stan Grant wrote at the time: "We aren't supposed to talk about colonisation, empire, violence against Aboriginal sovereignty, not even about the republic. Everyone from the prime minister down has told us it is not appropriate". That led Grant to strong emotions, including anger, and consequently he excused himself from any professional role concerned with the Queen's death and funeral. That emotion has led to his latest powerful book, The Queen is Dead: The time has come for a reckoning. He calls for redress for his people, including an end to the monarchy in Australia.