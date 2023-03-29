The Australian Republican Movement is prioritising the forthcoming First Nations Voice referendum before launching a new national discussion on replacing British monarchs as Australian heads of state.
ARM co-chair and former Labor senator Nova Peris said the impending coronation of King Charles had renewed interest in making an Australian the nation's head of state, but the movement did not want to detract from the Voice campaign.
"I think first and foremost, we've got King Charles coming out here with the coronation and you know, we want to be able to put our voice forward as a movement to say he's not our king," Ms Peris said.
"We're also very respectful and mindful that there is priority around the Voice referendum. So we're very respectful of that. And then we know that post that referendum, that's when our time will will come."
Ms Peris was speaking at the launch of the cross-party Parliamentary Friendship Group for an Australian Head of State at Parliament House on Wednesday.
The group, which is co-chaired by Independent Helen Haines, Labor senator Fatima Payman and Liberal MP Russell Broadband, aims to promote discussion about making an Australian the head of state.
Ms Peris and ARM co-chair, former Socceroo Craig Foster, attended the launch as part of an effort to build political support for a campaign to make Australia a republic following the Voice referendum.
According to ARM data, 64 per cent of federal MPs support Australia becoming a republic while just 10 per cent are opposed.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese supports the idea and has appointed an Assistant Minister for the Republic, Matt Thistlethwaite.
But Mr Albanese is focused on getting the Indigenous Voice to Parliament established before tackling any move to make Australia a republic, ruling out any referendum on the issue in the first term of his government.
The focus among advocates has instead turned to possibly holding a republic referendum in 2025.
Mr Foster said a model for a proposed republic would be built with the consensus of the Australian people, rather than one being pushed by the ARM.
Mr Foster said he was keen to knock-back any "fallacious arguments" made against a republic, including fears that it could lead to a form of "Trumpism" in Australia.
The former Socceroo said Australians were now having more complex, nuanced conversations about colonisation and racism, including "learning about invasion" and talking about Australia Day.
He expressed hope that Australians would be more attuned to the "diversionary tactics" he said were used in 1999 to stymie the move to a republic, and were currently being used in conversations around the Voice.
"True democracy and genuine multiculturalism in Australia ... is about ensuring that every culture, every Australian of any cultural background, including our First Nations, have the opportunity to rise to the highest office in the land," Mr Foster said.
Liberal backbencher Russell Broadbent said a new republic movement should be built on gaining the public's trust or it would "go nowhere".
The Liberals have not formally stated their position on a republic, but Mr Broadband acknowledged there were staunch royalists in his party such as Western Australian senator Dean Smith.
"I know there are people on both sides of this argument that had great love, and I mean sincere love, for the Queen and respect, and saw her as a beacon of stability," Mr Broadbent said.
"But she is no longer there. And there's a distance between this great south land and the old country."
Mr Broadbent said his primary role was to have conversations to "bring the Australian people on board".
"I don't believe in Australia you can really move forward on a range of issues until such time we deal with the head of state of Australia," he said.
"I believe that we can't deal with the indigenous community correctly until we are not part of English monarchy."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
