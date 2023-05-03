The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Living costs jump almost 10 per cent for households with mortgages

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
May 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Households with mortgages are experiencing the fastest growth in living costs on record as the central bank admits it will take more than two years for the full effect of recent rate hikes to hit inflation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.