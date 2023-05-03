Two northbound lanes on the Tuggeranong Parkway Northbound, near Glenloch Interchange have been closed after a crash involving a car and a motorbike.
Emergency services were still at the scene just after 5.30pm.
The motorbike rider was reportedly injured and being assessed by emergency services at the scene, emergency services said.
Traffic delays are expected and the community is asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.