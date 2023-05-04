The Canberra Times
Nick Kyrgios breaks silence as ACT Policing finds gun allegedly used to rob mother of Tesla

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 4 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:00pm
Nick Kyrgios and his luxury Tesla. Picture Instagram
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has thanked fans for their support in the wake of his luxury car allegedly being stolen from his mother at gunpoint, revealing he has been "battling".

BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

