Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has thanked fans for their support in the wake of his luxury car allegedly being stolen from his mother at gunpoint, revealing he has been "battling".
He broke his silence through an Instagram story on Thursday, when police revealed they had found the shotgun allegedly used to force his mother to hand over the keys to his Tesla.
"Last couple days has been rough ... haven't slept much and battling a little," Kyrgios wrote.
"Appreciative of all the support."
He posted around the same time ACT Policing said officers had searched a Gilmore home on Tuesday afternoon, finding the shotgun that is believed to have been used in the incident.
Investigators also seized a pistol, an air rifle, commercial-grade fireworks, suspected illicit drugs, and a BMW that had been rented but not returned.
The seized items are now set to undergo forensic testing as investigators continue to piece together what happened on Monday morning, when Kryrgios' Tesla model X was stolen from the family home in Canberra's north.
According to police documents tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court, Kyrgios' mother answered a knock at the door to find a long-barrelled firearm pointed at her about 8.30am.
Her assailant, alleged to be a 32-year-old man, is said to have demanded the keys to Kyrgios' bright green car, which was parked in the driveway.
Police say Kyrgios' mother handed over the keys before screaming for help, alerting her son, who was in the house at the time.
While Kyrgios and his manager, Daniel Horsfall, were on the phone to emergency services, the tennis star used the Tesla app to limit the car's speed to 80km/h and track its movements for police.
After pursuing the vehicle across several suburbs, police were able to arrest the driver in Ainslie.
The 32-year-old man, who is not being named for legal reasons, was refused bail when he faced court on Tuesday.
While magistrate Glenn Theakston made his decision without needing to hear from prosecutor Caitlin Diggins, she had indicated one reason for opposing bail was that the man might interfere with the gun.
The weapon had not been found at that stage, and the alleged robber addressed the issue after being told he would be remanded in custody.
"I've already told the officers that I've said I could get the firearm back," the man told Mr Theakston.
"I stated that to them [on Monday] when they did sit me down."
The accused man also said police had informed him they would be "throwing other charges on me" if he did not give up the weapon's location.
He has not entered pleas to five charges, including aggravated robbery, and is due back in court later this month.
In the meantime, anyone with information that could assist the police investigation has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, and quote reference 7418622.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
