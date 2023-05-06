The Canberra Times
Federal budget 2023: $4 billion to cover wage increases for vital services in budget

By Adrian Rollins
May 6 2023 - 10:30pm
The federal government will pump an extra $4 billion to help pay the wages bill for government and community organisations providing critical services to the elderly, veterans, survivors of family violence and other vulnerable groups.

