Federal budget: $18b found in Labor savings audit, money to be reprioritised

Karen Barlow
Adrian Rollins
By Karen Barlow, and Adrian Rollins
May 8 2023 - 5:30am
The Albanese government's second budget will detail the "challenging environment" which has landed almost $18 billion in new savings found from either ending programs or delaying others, with Katy Gallagher outlining that the spending will be reprioritised towards other government priorities.

