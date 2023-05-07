When I was invited to commemorate an historic moment in a photograph, I was able to take my mask off for a moment in the presence of Australian made HEPA filters that cleaned the air so I could smile with pride that, as a country, we have embraced the science on COVID being airborne and now the best and brightest are rolling up their sleeves and taking on the challenge laid down by Professor Paul Kelly to make it feasible and affordable. This can clearly be done and must be done. This we owe to our children.