This recipe started with one I found in the single tattered cookbook we had at home when I was growing up. Only having a handful of recipes at my disposal meant that I always felt the recipes were there as a guide only, and I could experiment to create my own result. My mother helped me make the first batch according to the recipe, which was just a few lines, and I went on from there, experimenting. The result was these soft waffles. They are often known as household waffles in Belgium, because they keep for over a week when properly stored. This means they are perfect for wafelenbak, a festivity where waffles are baked and sold. They are also often baked at children's parties and small fairs, where local women are doing the baking on domestic irons. Waffle trucks baking this kind of waffle have popped up in recent years at antique and garden fairs: they are a different breed than the waffle palaces of the kermis, in that they are usually not passed on through generations of the same family. A bakery stall at the weekly market in the Flemish town of Mechelen is revered for its waffles, which are just like these, baked on the spot on several irons and sold by the weight.