Nick Xyrakis was only 22 when he came from Greece in 1948. He worked for a while in a cafe in Newtown but grew tired of Sydney. One day in 1952 he walked into a train station and asked where the next train was headed, jumped aboard and ended up in Wagga. He bought a cafe, and in 1954 Alice joined him. It was an arranged marriage - they were from the same village of Pyles in Karpathos, Greece. The family moved to Albury, where the girls were born, and in 1960 they came to Canberra.