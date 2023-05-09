The ACT's Chief Minister has said primary health reforms are the pathway to fix the health system.
Andrew Barr has dismissed the Canberra Liberals' calls for a royal commission into the health system, following a motion in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.
Acting Opposition Leader Jeremy Hanson moved the motion which called on Mr Barr to establish a royal commission to examine issues in the territory's health system.
Mr Hanson's motion said the commission should examine, but not be limited to, staffing shortages, cultural problems, waiting times, management in the mental health system, governance issues and funding shortfalls.
In his response, Mr Barr decided to focus on outlining reforms being pursued between the states, territories and Commonwealth through national cabinet. He spoke only briefly to Mr Hanson's motion.
The Chief Minister said national cabinet had developed a health reform action plan over the past 12 months which was based on a more integrated health system and addressing health funding streams.
"Health is the number-one challenge for the nation. It's a challenge in every state and territory," Mr Barr said.
"We are seeing some early signs of a willingness from the Commonwealth to be at the table for reform of our health system."
Mr Barr said the cabinet had outlined a range of immediate short-term priorities including supporting workforces to work at the top of their scopes, introducing new incentives for the delivery of after hours primary care, general practitioner reforms and flexible funding to improve the quality of care.
"We now have a pathway, a series of priority projects and a federal government at the table and work that's going to occur this year, decisions being taken this year, funding being allocated this year," he said.
"It is important that this problem is recognised as a national problem and that the solutions are shared between the states and territories and the Commonwealth.
"We have a Commonwealth government at the table working with us. This is the opportunity, this is the moment and we intend to seize it."
Mr Barr said it would be too long to wait for the findings from an 18-month royal commission.
"Governments who have responsibility and resources and capacity are delivering now and not waiting 18 months for political cover," he said.
"The issues that have been highlighted are not unique to the ACT and are occurring in every state and territory and the principal reason for this is 10 years of under investment in primary healthcare, year-on-year, relentlessly grinding down the most important part of our healthcare system."
Mr Hanson's motion called for a commission to be established by July and to hand down its report by the end of 2024.
The ACT has never held a royal commission but the government is able to call for a commission under the Royal Commissions Act, which was passed in 1991. The establishment of a commission must come from the territory government's cabinet.
Mr Hanson said the Liberals would establish a royal commission if the party is elected in next year's territory election.
The Australian Medical Association has backed the idea of an independent inquiry into the territory's health system. The association's ACT branch president Professor Walter Abhayaratna told The Canberra Times the idea had merit and he would support an inquiry if it resulted in improved health care in the territory.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
