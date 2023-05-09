The mad rush to sign WNBL players has officially begun after a delayed start, but the Capitals will likely have a fight on their hands to lock in rising star Shaneice Swain for next season.
The teenager is one of nine free agents at the Capitals, and is the standout of the group after an incredible year.
Following another strong season in Canberra where the 19-year-old earned Opals selection, Swain was called up for the prestigious Nike Hoop Summit, and then drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA.
The Cairns product will now see her stocks rise in the WNBL free agency market, as she plans to follow the path of Seattle-bound Capitals teammate Jade Melbourne and play one more season in Australia before taking up her spot with the Sparks.
Whether Swain remains in Canberra or goes to another WNBL team on a potentially more lucrative contract is the question.
The Capitals have Melbourne, Alex Bunton, Nicole Munger, Bec Pizzey, Tahlia Tupaea and Gemma Potter already signed for their 2023/24 campaign.
The free agency period was supposed to begin on April 10, but was delayed as a new collective bargaining agreement was negotiated in recent months.
Until this week that left unsigned players forced to endure a nervous wait to secure new contracts.
The Australian Basketball Players' Association and Basketball Australia-run WNBL finally agreed on "a number of key elements" of the CBA, while other areas are still being negotiated.
The minimum wage for WNBL players is believed to be rising from $15,000 to $20,000, which still falls behind other sporting codes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.