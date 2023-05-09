The Canberra Times
WNBL teams in mad rush to sign free agents as Canberra Capitals target Shaneice Swain

By Melanie Dinjaski
May 9 2023 - 6:00pm
Canberra Capitals player Shaneice Swain. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The mad rush to sign WNBL players has officially begun after a delayed start, but the Capitals will likely have a fight on their hands to lock in rising star Shaneice Swain for next season.

