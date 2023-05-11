A man was on parole when he allegedly committed a "violent" break-in while armed with a weapon, a court has heard.
Michael Hawcroft appeared before Queanbeyan Local Court via audio-visual link from custody on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old faces two charges of aggravated break and enter. He has not yet entered pleas.
Hawcroft was on parole at the time of his latest alleged crimes, and is now back behind bars after being denied bail on Tuesday.
He was extradited from the ACT to NSW to face the fresh charges, which the court heard were "violent" and allegedly involved the use of a weapon.
Defence barrister Stephen Robinson said Hawcroft was "a good candidate for bail on very strict terms".
Mr Robinson told the court his client planned to live in Sydney with his partner full time if granted bail.
He argued this would create a "paradigm shift" that would get Hawcroft out of Canberra and into "a completely different set of circumstances".
Mr Robinson said his client had muscular dystrophy and had not been receiving the pain medication tramadol while in custody.
He claimed Hawcroft also contributed to his family's expenses each week and him being behind bars caused "financial hardship".
The barrister argued Hawcroft had "faced more serious offending and has a demonstrated record of appearing in court".
"There are no allegations of any interference with witnesses in the past," he said.
Mr Robinson conceded Hawcroft was on parole at the time of his recent alleged offending and bail would ultimately be up to the NSW State Parole Authority.
However, he stated the bail decision was "not moot" and "has real consequences".
A prosecutor argued against bail, saying the alleged offences were "serious" and "major" with Hawcroft on parole until 2026.
"It is violent and there is use of a weapon," the prosecutor said.
The prosecutor told the court their case relied on video footage allegedly showing a heavily tattooed Hawcroft without a face covering and with his tattoos exposed at the time of the crimes.
"[Hawcroft] did threaten that if [the alleged victim] did contact police he would kill the complainant," the prosecutor said.
Speaking via video link from Goulburn jail, Hawcroft said to the court: "I didn't threaten to kill anyone."
Magistrate Roger Clisdell denied the man bail and remanded him to custody.
Mr Clisdell said one of the complainants had allegedly been injured and the case to grant bail was "not a particularly strong one".
Hawcroft is set to reappear in court on July 4.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
