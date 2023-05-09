The Canberra Times
Naomi Celia Horsfield acquitted in ACT Magistrates Court

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
May 10 2023 - 5:30am
Naomi Horsfield leaves court on Tuesday. Picture by Hannah Neale
A Woolworths worker who put hand sanitiser into a colleague's drink, causing a "burning" in her throat, has been acquitted of criminal wrongdoing.

