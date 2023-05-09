The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Call to help identify man allegedly involved in serious assault

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated May 9 2023 - 11:56am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anyone who witnessed the alleged assault or can recognise this man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers. Picture supplied
Anyone who witnessed the alleged assault or can recognise this man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers. Picture supplied

ACT Policing is asking the public to help identify a man allegedly involved in an assault in March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.