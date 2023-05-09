Call to help identify man allegedly involved in serious assault

ACT Policing is asking the public to help identify a man allegedly involved in an assault in March.
Police said another man recently reported he was allegedly assaulted by the pictured man about 4.30am on Sunday, March 12, at the Capital Men's Club in Fyshwick.
Police have released an image of the man allegedly involved, and are currently working to identify him.
Anyone who may have witnessed the alleged assault or can identify the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via their website. The reference number is 7405714.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
