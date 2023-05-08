The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Jobseeker, PRRT, childcare and electricity bills: What Canberrans want from the 2023/24 Federal Budget

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
May 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans want to see increases to welfare, cost-of-living relief, more spent on climate change action and fiscal responsibility in the federal government's Tuesday budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.