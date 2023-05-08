Canberrans want to see increases to welfare, cost-of-living relief, more spent on climate change action and fiscal responsibility in the federal government's Tuesday budget.
Kambah resident Beverly Payne wants to see an increase in Jobseeker and other payments for the most vulnerable.
"I'm hoping for a lift to the Jobseeker and support for vulnerable people. I don't think we're particularly impacted, but I see what's happening to the community and I think that's what's really important," she said.
"There are all sorts of reasons people don't get jobs [and] we don't adequately support the charities that then become obliged to look after people."
The federal Labor government has faced pressure from within its own party and groups such as the Australian Business Chamber and welfare groups to raise Jobseeker.
Canberra MP Alicia Payne is among Labor MPs calling for an increase of about $20 a day. Independent Senator David Pocock has also supported the campaign to raise welfare payments.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has hinted that Jobseeker payments may increase for people aged 55 and above.
Single parent allowances will be extended, with parents with a child aged 14 and under able to access the single parenting payment.
Single mother and events planner Roxanne Michaud would welcome cost-of-living relief.
She said she pays $380 a month in parking, and has to fork out for childcare even when taking her daughter interstate to see her father.
"I'm in a pretty good position with childcare, there is a lot of support [but] at least if the prices do come down [it helps]," she said.
"I think it's completely unreasonable that childcare charges us for that time while we're away."
Childcare subsidies will increase from July 1.
There will be an extra $15 billion invested in the subsidy, with families earning up to $530,000 a year to access cheaper early education.
Families earning up to $80,000 a year will get 90 per cent off fees.
The government has also promised a $14.6 billion cost-of-living relief package.
Law and science student Mon Worsley, 22, wants to see more investment in climate change action, as well as cost-of-living relief, education and health.
"I think they're very good at throwing words out there [about the climate] and then not actually following through with it. Actually seeing a little bit of action as opposed to just talk would be nice," she said.
"Big corporate taxes for those massive polluters is a huge thing, rather than taxing the small guys."
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has proposed changes to the petroleum resource rent tax, which he said would raise another $2.4 billion over four years if passed.
The contentious tax has been criticised for failing to raise revenue.
The government has also said that five million low-income households will get up to $500 for power bills.
However, 22-year-old finance student Monty Eccerston would rather see the whole system change.
"The privatization of the energy grid and the energy resources in Australia has been quite detrimental to the public and the affordability of energy in this country," he said.
"There shouldn't be an energy crisis because we've got some of the most resources in the world.
"[If we buyback energy companies] we don't have to give people who are struggling $500 each. That can go somewhere else into the healthcare system, or to education."
Ms Worsley said she would also like to see greater finance education for young people.
"I'd say we're pretty money smart and even we're struggling with it at the moment. You're really starting to feel that pinch," she said.
"So I think as kids are coming out of school, they need to be getting educated a little bit better on how to look after themselves in the real world."
Mike Payne, CEO of ACT Children's Week, said while he wanted to see more support for the vulnerable, he also understood the government had to keep spending under control.
"I'm just conscious that the government has a longer term financial strategy, and whatever is released tomorrow has to be seen within that context," he said.
"There are areas that need addressing and there are a lot of people doing it tough in terms of the housing market, unemployed, being able to put food on tables ... but I think we have to give the treasurer and the government a go.
"I think the increased tax on [liquified natural gas] industry is a good one because that would also be consistent with reducing the environmental impact."
The federal government has promised $18 billion in new savings.
However, the government will also spend more paying off interest on debt - $18 million - than almost any other budget item.
The total interest bill is expected to amount to almost $112 billion over the next five years.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
