Detective Inspector Marcus Boorman threatened to resign if Bruce Lehrmann was convicted, inquiry told

By Blake Foden
Updated May 9 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 12:25pm
Barrister Steven Whybrow SC, left, and Detective Inspector Marcus Boorman, right. Pictures by Karleen Minney, James Croucher
A "distressed" senior detective threatened to quit if Bruce Lehrmann was found guilty of raping Brittany Higgins, the accused man's barrister has claimed in an explosive statement.

